TPSODL warns customers against fraudulent messages of disconnection

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government, today has issued an advisory against the unscrupulous elements, who are misleading the people with messages/SMS of power supply disconnection as their previous month’s bill was not updated and contacting the electricity officer at 9883214192.

Similar fake messages about updating KYC were received by the people in the month of May. Such frauds have been sending various types of messages and people should refrain from engaging with them.

TPSODL urges all customers to take strict precautions before responding to such messages/calls. The company never asks any customer to share any password, OTP, bank details, or laptop/mobile screen during payments with Executives. The company advices to use only authorised payment modes for all bills.

TPSODL’s dedicated 24*7 Toll Free No. 1800-345-6797/ 1912 is a one-point solution for all grievances. The company urges all its customers to immediately report any such message/ call by any individual asking for transaction or banking details.

“We are keeping a close watch on such fraudulent messages and wish to alert our customers of such fake domains. We have 360 degree solution for all customer grievances and hence we want our customers to use/follow authorised channels or platforms for any grievances. We would also urge our customers to report such fake messages to our officials” said Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd.