Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government, has issued an advisory alerting customers about cyber fraudsters misleading people by claiming that their electricity connection will be disconnected due to unpaid bills.

One such incident in Berhampur involved a fraudster using the number 8777418070.

TPSODL emphasizes that these individuals are not authorized by the company and urges customers to take precautions when responding to such calls or messages. The company reassures customers that it never asks for sensitive information like passwords, OTPs, bank details, or access to mobile or laptop screens during payment transactions. To ensure safe payments, TPSODL advises all customers to use authorized payment methods and channels.

The company also has a dedicated 24/7 toll-free number, 1800-345-6797 / 1912, to assist with any grievances or suspicious activities.

“We at TPSODL prioritize the safety and security of our customers. We are closely monitoring fraudulent activities and encourage customers to report any suspicious calls or messages to our toll-free number. We urge them to use only authorized channels for all transactions,” said Mr Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

TPSODL remains committed to customer protection and encourages vigilance against such fraudulent schemes.