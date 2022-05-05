TPSODL trains more than 400 Women Self Help Group members under its Digital Literacy Campaign

Berhampur, 05 April 2022: With a mission to enhance the digital learning outreach, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution in Southern Odisha, is organizing Digital Literacy Campaigns across all its licenced area of operations.

These districts include Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Kandhamal & Boudh. The company officials with NGO partner are running a door to door campaign to train Women Self Help Group (SHG) members, youths, college going girls, Panchayati Raj representatives, ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

The campaign is launched with an aim to provide exposure to the digital world to the rural community. The company is distributing IEC (Information, Education, Communication) material during the campaign on various aspects of online payment. This campaign is helping the beneficiaries understand the digital landscape in a much broader way and the benefits of digital payment.

TPSODL in association with their NGO partner AIDENT, a social welfare organization, is visiting door to door in remote hilly terrain and tribal villages for the success of this campaign. Awareness is also created for dedicated toll-free no. 1800-345-6797/ 1912 to help the consumers to dial the number for any electricity problems.

“We have always kept our focus on large scale community development. It is imperative that we provide digital exposure to people so that they are prepared for the future. We will continue taking steps which benefit the society at large and also bridge the digital divide.” said Mr Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd.