TPSODL signs MoU to facilitate technical capabilities of its Business Associates

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution in Southern Odisha, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innodust Tech. Solution Private Limited to facilitate technical competency enhancement of its Business Associates workforce.

Innodust is a leading service provider of Skill Development Training (Central Govt. & State Government sponsored), Industrial Training, Summer Training, Workshop, and R & D activities in Odisha.

The initiative has been taken under the scheme Udaan, is aimed at delivering both formal, theoretical, and hands-on practical training as per the course curriculum as per National Skill Development Corporation’s Power Sector Skills Council. The technical skilling program shall be certified by the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) and National Council for vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Government of India. This is also a part of TPSODL’s step towards upskilling of the long-serving outsourced employees, thus enhancing their employability.

The Business Associates, who could not get the opportunity of formal structured technical education, will undergo comprehensive theoretical and practical technical training to help them become more technically competent. In addition to this TPSODL will also additionally provide training on safety, ethics, and customer centricity to its’ Business Associates workforce to help them serve the customers.

On this occasion, Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. said “TPSODL is concerned and committed for helping our Business Associates workforce to learn new age technical requirements to serve our customers well and grow along with the company. ”