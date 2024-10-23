Bhubaneswar: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has been recognized for its exceptional contributions to electrical safety, receiving the Excellence in Safety and Innovation award at the prestigious Times Business Awards Odisha 2024.

The award was presented by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Mohan Charan Majhi, to Mr Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, at a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar. This accolade highlights TPSODL’s innovative safety measures and cutting-edge solutions aimed at enhancing operational safety and public welfare. Sri Sampad Chandra Swain, Hon’ble Minister of Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Throughout this journey of safety excellence, the company has consistently received appreciation for its numerous safety initiatives and focused innovative practices to mitigate risks in daily operations.

Safety is at the core of TPSODL’s operational Practices, with its mission to achieve ‘Zero Harm’ as a top priority. The company has continuously invested in innovative technologies and practices to ensure a safe working environment and promote public safety awareness. Among its initiatives are the Press Fit Fuse, Pole Mounted Voltage Detector, Drone-Based Safety Observation, AI-ML Remote Safety Surveillance, and several digital safety tools like the Suraksha Prahari App, Safetify – The JSA App, Suraksha Kavach 2.0 PTW App, including HoTT centre and more. These innovations contribute to making the workforce and the communities served safer.

“We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha for our safety innovations. At TPSODL, safety is not just a goal but a core value that guides all our efforts. This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, and we remain committed to creating a safe, healthy, and happy working environment through continuous innovation and best practices in safety management,” said Mr Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

With the company’s ongoing efforts in safety training, public awareness and cutting-edge technologies TPSODL continues to lead the way in ensuring that safety remains paramount across Southern Odisha’s power distribution landscape. Mr. Chandan Das, Circle Head, Berhampur Circle of TPSODL was also present in the award ceremony.

