Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is actively promoting the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana across Southern Odisha to encourage the adoption of solar energy. This government initiative aims to empower citizens with affordable solar energy solutions, contributing to a sustainable, green future. TPSODL’s extensive outreach efforts span key districts, including Boudh, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Nabarangapur through stalls, outreach programs, and participation in Vikas Melas.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana enables households to install solar systems of up to 3 kW capacity, which can help consumers save up to 300 units of electricity per month. The scheme also provides a government subsidy, offering financial assistance of up to ₹78,000, making solar energy more accessible to a wide range of consumers. TPSODL’s initiative is focused on educating people about these benefits and guiding them through the process of adopting solar power.

At each event, TPSODL employees are available to assist consumers with detailed information on the scheme and to explain the technical and financial benefits of solar energy adoption. Consumers are also provided with information leaflets that outline the long-term savings and environmental impact of switching to renewable energy sources. TPSODL representatives ensure consumers understand the application process and offer end-to-end support from registration to installation, making the transition to solar energy seamless and hassle-free.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, said, “The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a revolutionary step towards empowering citizens to adopt clean and renewable energy. At TPSODL, we are committed to supporting this transition by providing consumers with all the necessary information and resources they need to embrace solar energy. Our goal is to lower their carbon footprint, and contribute to building a sustainable future for Southern Odisha.”

So far, over 2.7 lakh consumers have already registered for the scheme through the online portal, demonstrating a growing interest in solar power. TPSODL plans to continue its efforts by reaching out to more people across Southern Odisha through its active participation in local events and melas. The company remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of solar energy reach every household in the region, driving a collective shift towards a greener and cleaner tomorrow.