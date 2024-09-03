Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has launched a mass awareness campaign for solar rooftop across Southern Odisha, leveraging the region’s abundant solar resources to foster widespread adoption of solar energy. This initiative promotes the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) and aligns with the state’s Renewable Energy (RE) Policy, underscoring Tata Power’s unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The campaign seeks to educate residents and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers on the benefits of solar energy, as well as the available subsidies. Key elements include information on the Central Financial Assistance (CFA) program under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), which provides substantial subsidies for rooftop solar installations. The subsidy amounts range from ₹30,000 per KW for 1 kW to 2 kW systems, ₹78,000 for 3 kW and above 3 kW capacities. The campaign also offers support with the application process and technical evaluations.

The campaign was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, TPSODL and Mr. Kaushik Sanyal, National Head- Renewables, Tata Power in the presence of senior officials from the company. This marks the beginning of a state-wide movement aimed at encouraging consumers to install solar rooftop solutions. As part of this initiative, consumers were honoured as ‘Green Champions’ in recognition of their adoption of solar and their contributions to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

With an impressive 280-300 sunny days per year, Odisha is poised for significant solar energy expansion. This potential is driven by the state’s vast land resources, including industrial and mining wastelands, along with its reservoirs. Southern Odisha, in particular, offers an ideal landscape for solar power infrastructure due to its diverse natural features.

Emphasizing the importance of this initiative, Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, stated, “Our solar awareness campaign in Southern Odisha is a strategic move to harness the vast solar potential of this region. Through the promotion of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, we are committed to making solar energy both accessible and affordable for all. By driving solar adoption among our 23 lakhs consumer base, we are empowering them with reliable, cost-effective, and clean energy solution. This initiative is in perfect harmony with TPSODL’s vision of a greener, energy secure Odisha.”

Currently, Odisha has approximately 460 MW of installed solar capacity, with ongoing efforts to significantly increase this figure. The Odisha government remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the solar sector, as outlined in the Renewable Energy Policy of 2022, which aims to achieve 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. By capitalizing on the state’s considerable solar potential and supportive policies, the campaign aims to empower residents and businesses to invest in solar energy, reduce their carbon footprint, and contribute to India’s broader clean energy goals.

Through this campaign, the TPSODL seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of adopting solar rooftop solutions and reassure consumers that these solutions are easily accessible to all with Tata Power Solar. Tata Power Solar boasts a proven track record with over 2 GW of rooftop solar capacity already installed. The company holds a significant market share of 13 percent, making it the number one player in the rooftop solar EPC business for nine consecutive years. Tata Power Solar continues its mission to bring reliable, affordable, and sustainable solar energy to every household across India.

Consumers can simply avail the benefits if this scheme by applying on: https://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in/