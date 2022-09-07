TPSODL launches all-women Customer Relation Centre in Berhampur

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government, has launched an all-woman Customer Relation Centre in Berhampur. This all-woman centre is managed entirely by the female staff of TPSODL which includes the customer care executives, cashiers, housekeeping staff and the security guard. The Centre was officially inaugurated by Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

This Customer Relation Centre (CRC) ensures quick resolution of any requests/complaints or queries and bill payments under one umbrella. This CRC is equipped with highly trained staff and has been aesthetically designed with all amenities like drinking water, air conditioning, washrooms, waiting area, Query management system, senior citizen dedicated desk, self-service kiosk and LED screen for display of safety and other related information. Apart from this, posters and banners have been set up to keep the customers aware about energy conservation, demand side management, rooftop solar, home automation, digital avenues and security and safety.

The company has also enabled a customer feedback system for acquiring in-depth information of processes and systems as a step towards ensuring superior service quality.

“I congratulate Team TPSODL for this initiative. Tata Power has been a leader in supporting diversity and inclusion at its workplaces to empower women. We hope to nurture and develop the talent in our women employees with new skills and expertise” said, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

“We wish to provide quality value-added services to all our customers. Our highly qualified women staff will ensure the resolution of all grievances of our customers. In a series of new steps, we will keep on bringing new improved services to our customers” said Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd.