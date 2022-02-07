TPSODL introduces various customer-centric initiatives

Berhampur: In line with the principle of keeping customer centricity as its core agenda and providing better services, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has launched various new initiatives this New Year.

The company has launched separate helpline numbers to deal with various electricity-related problems such as general queries, new connections, report theft, bribery, and more.

For any electricity-related information or query: Call 24×7 toll-free no. 1800 345 6797 or 1912

For new connection: Give a missed call on 70088 08888

To report electricity theft, please contact theft detention number on 97770 97449 or email enforcement@tpsouthernodisha.com

To report bribery-related cases for electricity connection, please contact the WhatsApp number 97779 77620 or register your complaint on vigilance@tpsouthernodisha.com

Also Read: TPSODL Cautions Consumers Against Fraudsters Claiming To Reduce Electricity Bill Amount

In addition to these helpline numbers, TPSODL has also introduced an app, ‘TPSODL Suraksha Prahari’ for consumers to report unsafe electricity services. It will accelerate reporting on dangerous electricity usage and allow a faster turnaround time to take safety measures. The app is available for both android and IOS users.

“It is our constant endeavour to provide enhanced customer experience to all our customers. With this New Year marking the first year of inception and successful operations of TPSODL, we would like to take our services a notch above with these new initiatives. We are confident that these new initiatives will be value generating to our customers and will result in better service offering from our end,” said Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPSODL.

Also Read: TPSODL Celebrates 1st Anniv Of Its Successful Operations In Southern Odisha

To avail temporary electricity connection during the festive season, special permission needs to be taken. The company also advises its customers to ensure timely digital payments to avail benefits of discounts along with uninterrupted services and cautions them against the usage of hooks, meter tampering and electricity theft as they are punishable offenses.

Also Read: Odisha Discoms Launch Unified Consumer Mobile App ‘My Tata Power’