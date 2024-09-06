Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) proudly inaugurated the 22nd edition of Tata Volunteering Week (TVW), themed VOLYMPICS, with a series of impactful events aimed at promoting community betterment and social responsibility.

Inspired by the Olympic spirit, this month-long initiative underscores the Tata Group’s commitment to fostering unity and driving positive social change.

The launch event was held at the Helen Keller Red Cross School for the Deaf in Berhampur, where TPSODL CEO Mr Amit Kumar Garg, and Chief Technology Officer Mr Biman Kumar Ghosh were joined by over 35 enthusiastic volunteers to celebrate Teacher’s Day with 133 students and 13 teachers. The event began with a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, setting a tone of respect and appreciation on Teachers’ Day.

A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of a significant partnership between TPSODL and the school to promote Vocational Saura Art training under the Learning for Earning Program, focusing on employability and skill development. This initiative empowers students by providing them with the skills to create income-generating opportunities through traditional Saura Art, reinforcing TPSODL’s commitment to inclusivity, education, and empowerment.

In addition to cultural performances and insightful interactions between TPSODL leadership and the school community, the event served as a platform for shared learning and fostering deeper connections between volunteers and students.

Eye Check-Up Camp for Visually Impaired

Simultaneously, TPSODL organized a free eye check-up camp at the School for the Visually Impaired in Koraput, offering essential health services to students. This initiative further highlights TPSODL’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with special needs through direct healthcare support.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, said “We are proud to kick off the 22nd edition of Tata Volunteering Week with a series of impactful and inspiring events. The VOLYMPICS theme perfectly reflects our mission to unite and empower communities by promoting inclusivity, skill development, and healthcare support.

Through initiatives like the Vocational Saura Art training and the eye check-up camp, we are making tangible efforts to create lasting change. We believe that by working together, we can improve lives and build a more inclusive society.”