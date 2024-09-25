Berhampur: In a significant step towards empowering the youth with industry-relevant skills, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has launched a series of technical training programs at Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Berhampur and Hinjilicut.

This initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between TPSODL and ITIs across Southern Odisha, aimed at preparing students for future opportunities in the power sector.

The inaugural events, held at the respective campuses of the ITIs, were marked by the presence of Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, alongside senior officials from the organization. Joining the ceremony were Smt. Muktirani Samanta, Principal of Govt. ITI Hinjilicut, and Mr. Ranjan Kumar Parida, Principal of ITI Berhampur, expressed their enthusiasm for the transformative potential of the program.

As part of the Government of Odisha’s flagship initiative, ‘Skilled in Odisha,’ this partnership aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical expertise. Students will be trained using modules aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), ensuring they receive standardized and top-quality instruction. The training curriculum has been designed to provide hands-on experience, combining theoretical insights with practical exposure at TPSODL’s cutting-edge facilities.

The students will have the opportunity to train at TPSODL’s highly advanced infrastructure, including the HoTT Centre, Power System Control Centre, Smart Meter Lab, and 33/11 KV Sub-stations. This practical exposure is designed to familiarize them with real-world operations, safety protocols, and the latest technology, significantly boosting their employability.

In addition to certification, graduates of the program will have the opportunity to secure placements with TPSODL, offering a valuable pathway to employment. By building a skilled workforce, TPSODL is not only contributing to the development of Southern Odisha but also supporting the vision of a self-reliant India.

Currently, TPSODL has partnered with ITIs in Berhampur, Hinjilicut, Rayagada, Jeypore, and Boudh, with plans to expand further. Through these collaborative efforts, TPSODL remains committed to its mission of empowering the youth of Southern Odisha with future-ready