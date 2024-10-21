Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone ‘Dana’ looms over the Bay of Bengal, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has activated its comprehensive Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP) to ensure uninterrupted power supply and minimize disruptions.

TPSODL’s BCDMP is designed to tackle varying levels of disasters with corresponding action plans, featuring a dedicated Disaster Management Structure. This plan enables the company to systematically receive and analyze alerts, initiate pre-disaster warnings, and manage the invocation and revocation of the BCDMP. A mock drill has also been conducted to test the readiness of the response teams.

24×7 Emergency Helpline Available

TPSODL urges consumers to report any electricity-related emergencies by contacting the 24×7 toll-free helpline numbers: 1912 or 1800-345-6797. The company has deployed specialized quick-response teams at strategic locations across its licensed areas to address any power-related issues promptly.

Safety Advisory

In light of the approaching cyclone, TPSODL advises the public in the affected areas to take the following precautions:

• Avoid touching any wires or plumbing during lightning, as telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity.

• Do not seek shelter under trees or temporary structures during strong winds, thunderstorms, or heavy rainfall.

• Avoid touching electrical installations with wet hands or without safety gear, such as gloves or insulated platforms.

• Ensure children stay away from storm drains after rainfall.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, said, “With the IMD forecasting Cyclone Dana, our team has proactively implemented all necessary measures to safeguard power supply during this critical period. We are working closely with government agencies and disaster management teams to mitigate potential damage. Our priority is to ensure that our customers experience minimal disruptions, and we urge the public to follow safety guidelines to prevent any mishaps.”

TPSODL has completed preventive maintenance of both distribution and primary sub-stations, and has secured essential spare parts, tools, and equipment, including transformers and switchgear, to expedite restoration in case of power interruptions. Special teams will be on standby to ensure continuous power supply to emergency services.

