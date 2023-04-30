TPSODL creates public awareness through Nukkad Nataks

Berhampur: In a step to create and spread safety culture for its employees, Business Associates and people of the state, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is driving public awareness through Nukkad Nataks. These Nukkad Nataks are being organised for spreading awareness on unauthorized hooking for animal poaching, unauthorized construction near any TPSODL infrastructure and domestic electrical safety.

A total of 135 such activities are planned for the year. The company has planned these activities at strategic locations that are vulnerable to animal poaching along with locations of public and animal incidents. These locations include areas of Bhanjanagar Circle and Aska Circle. The villages which are being covered under Buguda location include – Motabadi, Nagari, Dakarabadi, Belapada, Gandhinagar, Patharapalli, Talasakara, Bethhiabaradaa, Kanasukaa, Goudiaborada, Kunjabana, Nuagam, Golabandha ,Manichara, Digi, Karsingh ,Udayapur ,Talasara, Mareipalli, Buguda

“TPSODL values the life of every employee and the public at large. The Nukkad Nataks are based on the theme of preventing animal and public incidents at vulnerable locations. We have a vision of making TPSODL incident and injury free with special care for the safety of wild animals. We are on a journey of safety excellence and are committed to developing a robust safety culture across our workplaces and the society” said Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd.