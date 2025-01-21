TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is actively promoting road safety awareness through a month-long campaign as part of National Road Safety Month.

Under the theme “Be A Road Safety Hero,” the company has launched a series of impactful initiatives across Southern Odisha, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being and safety.

The campaign, which runs from January 1 to January 31, includes road safety rallies, awareness sessions, defensive driving training, and various road safety competitions. As part of its broader community engagement, TPSODL is also encouraging blood donation activities. A blood donation camp was recently organized at the Customer Relation Centre (CRC) in Jeypore, where TPSODL employees enthusiastically participated, contributing 38 units of blood to save lives.

So far, TPSODL has conducted road safety rallies in Bhanjanagar, Boudh, Phulbani, and Berhampur, along with awareness sessions in all 19 operational divisions. These initiatives have engaged people directly, emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets, using seat belts, and adhering to road safety norms. The campaign has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, further motivating TPSODL to expand its efforts.

Mr Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, of TPSODL, emphasized the significance of road safety, stating: “At TPSODL, we believe that safety is a part of life. Through this campaign, we are reaching out to communities, sensitizing them on road safety measures, and developing a culture of responsible driving.”

To ensure a lasting impact, TPSODL has planned interactive learning sessions and safety competitions for its employees, aimed at instilling responsible road safety practices. Additionally, Defensive Driving Training and other educational activities will continue throughout the month in various locations.