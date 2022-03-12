TPSODL Asst Engineer Found In Possession Of DA

Koraput: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday apprehended the TPSODL Asst Engineer in Koraput while demanding and accepting a bribe. The Asst Engineer has been identified as Prabeen Kumar Hota.

Reportedly, the anti-corruption team laid a trap against Prabeen based on a complainant (helper on an outsourcing basis) at Boriguma Electrical Section, in order to facilitate the continuance of his contractual engagement.

The sleuths caught him red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000/-.

Following the raid, simultaneous house searches are underway at properties of Hota at five places:

1) Residential house Semiliguda, Koraput.

2) Triple-storeyed building at Semiliguda.

3) Residential rented house at Boriguma, Dist-Koraput.

4) House at native village Digapada, PS-Kodala, Dist-Ganjam.

5) Office room at Boruguma.

After a thorough search, inventory, and further inquiry, the income, expenditure, and assets of Prabeen Kumar Hota were calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs.2,02,10,709/- which constituted 246% of his known sources of income.

As Prabeen Kumar Hotawas found in possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily. Further investigation of the case is in progress.