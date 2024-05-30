TPNODL simplifying services to ensure greater customer satisfaction

Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has left no stone unturned in providing quality and doorstep services to its customers. At the same time, it has focused on expedited and simplified solutions to customer grievances.

TPNODL has opened 16 customer care centres across all divisions and 139 ‘Anubhav Kendras’ in rural areas, aiming to provide a seamless power supply experience to its customers. These centres are open from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM each day, except on holidays, offering a gamut of services such as rectification of erroneous electricity bills, registration of new connections, and digital and convenient payment of electricity bills.

TPNODL has also issued toll-free numbers 1800-345-6718 / 1912 for its customers to communicate and register their electricity-related grievances. Moreover, TPNODL is committed to providing accurate and easy-to-understand electricity bills to its rural customers.

To make electricity bill payment hassle-free, it has partnered with third-party digital platforms like Spice Money, Airtel Payments Bank, and SBI customer touchpoints. Additionally, TPNODL encourages its customers to use the ‘My Tata Power App’ to avail themselves of all electricity-related services at their fingertips.

As a leading and responsible power distribution company, TPNODL has undertaken a range of commendable initiatives to bring positive reformation to the power supply sector.