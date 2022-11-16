TPNODL expands its network of Customer Care Centres

Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, today inaugurated two Customer Care Centres at Keonjhar and Anandpur locations of Keonjhar districts. With these inaugurations, TPNODL has now 9 Customer Care Centres across its licenced area of distribution. The Customer Care Centre was inaugurated by Mr Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL.

On this occasion, dignitaries present were Mr Dushyant Kumar Tyagi, Chief of Commerce,Mr Vinod Kumar BN, Head customer services, Mr Narayan Dash, SE, Keonjhar, Mr Minaketan Samal, Executive Engineer, KED, Keonjhar, Mr Chittaranjan Mistry, Executive Engineer, AED, Anandpur, Keonjhar and others.

Focusing on customer satisfaction, the CCC will be managed by a highly trained team of officialsoffering a wide range of customer services such as new connection applications, monthly bill payments, customers’ queries and concerns along with other customer related services.

“We aim for absolute customer satisfaction. These chain of customer care centers along with a highly trained set of professionals serve the sole objective of providing better experience to our customers” said Mr Bhaskar Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited.

TPNODL also has a dedicated toll free no. 1800-345-6718/1912 for a comprehensive solution of customers’ concerns and queries. In each of the 159 sections under TPNODL, a customer care executive has been appointed as well. Apart from this customer can also download ‘My Tata power mobile app’ for any of the services pertaining to electricity in northern Odisha.