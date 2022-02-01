TPNODL Engineer Caught Red-Handed While Taking Rs 10K Bribe

Bangriposi: Vigilance on Tuesday caught Jagannath Behera, an engineer of TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) at Bangiriposhi block of Mayurbhanj district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to reports, a contractor, Asit Sahu, working with the discom, was allegedly being harassed by the accused engineer who had been demanding Rs 10,000 for clearance of a pending bill.

With no other options left, Sahu knocked on the doors of the Vigilance department and a trap was laid to apprehend Behera.

On Tuesday afternoon, Behera was on his way to the Baripada division office in the company car when the complainant stopped him near Nuabasana MDR 45 Road and handed him the bribe amount of Rs 10,000.

In the meantime, the anti-corruption wing sleuths zeroed in on the accused engineer and recovered the colour-marked notes from him. He when then taken to the Baripada Vigilance department for further interrogation.