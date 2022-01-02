TPCODL wins six Awards at 35th National Convention on Quality Concepts-2021

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has been conferred with six Gold category awards by the National Convention on Quality Concept (NCQC), 2021, organised by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI). Out of the six, it received four under the ‘Par Excellence’ category and two under the ‘Excellent’ category.

Quality Circle Forum of India has been leading the quality circle movement in India. It enriches the concept and usage of quality through various means such as education, training, propagation, etc. in many industries including manufacturing & maintenance, service sector, education, health, and more, for about four decades. This year, the theme of NCQC awards was, ‘Involving People through Quality Concepts to Make India Global Leader’.

It witnessed an encouraged participation from 497 organisations across the country with 2045 project entries, 1523 virtual entries and 522 projects’ physical entries.

The NCQC Awards jury panel were given pre-decided set of criteria to evaluate the entries from a wide range of industries around the country. Average of those scores determined the winners. Besides this, all the qualifying teams also undertook a mandatory knowledge test organised by the NCQC to assess the concepts of Quality circle-Kaizen, 5S and usage of Quality tools.

All Par Excellence and Excellent Category winners have also qualified to represent TPCODL in International Convention on Quality Concepts (ICQC), 2022 to be held in Indonesia in second half of 2022.

“It is an honour for TPCODL to receive this prestigious award from the NCQC. We would like to thank them for recognising our efforts and motivating us. We will continue to work on such similar projects and showcase quality performance in future as well,” said Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited.