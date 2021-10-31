TPCODL undertakes numerous initiatives to enhance reliable power supply to Khurda residents

Bhubaneswar: Reliable and Safe power has always been a basic necessity of the public and to make it available to 1.8 Lakh consumers of Khurda District, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), has been constantly working on numerous improvement initiatives. The geographical expanse coupled with the impacts of annual ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (Nor’westers) makes the work all the more daunting for the organization.

However, TPCODL is on a mission to take up mass scale network improvement works while ensuring safety of public/animals at large. It is worth mentioning various measures taken in Khurda under safety, system strengthening, operation and maintenance category.

Key measures taken up in this regard are:

More than 4763 poles and 1040 Interposing poles have been installed in Khurda District to correct sagging power lines. In addition to this, poles straightening works have been carried out at 144 locations in the entire district.

Since Khurda is prone to a lot of harsh weather conditions, 150 no’s of new Double Pole structures have been erected to strengthen our existing network to be able to withstand high velocity wind pressure and the effects of ‘Kaal Baisakhi’.

Cradle Guards have been provided at 20+ sites of road crossings to prevent any untoward public accidents in case of any breakage or snapping of live conductor wire.

TPCODL has installed 71 nos. and repaired 1221 nos AB switches in and around Khurda district to help reduce the fault clearance time and increase the overall reliability of the area.

Additionally, 03 Nos. of 11KV and 02 Nos. of 33KV Vacuum Circuit Breaker have been replaced in Khurda to improve the tripping accuracy and provide reliable power to all.

6 new Potential Transformer and 6 Lightning arrestors have been installed to further enhance the capacity of the distribution network.

Replacement of old/worn out conductors has been done at 735 locations & refurbishment works have been carried out in 31 Distribution Sub Station. Additionally, maintenance work has been carried out on 2642 Distribution Transformers.

Speaking on the developments Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “The organization is focused on providing reliable, affordable and quality power supply to its consumers. It is committed towards strengthening & modernizing the distribution system in Khurda, with priority to improve reliability, reduce AT&C losses and offer excellent customer service.”