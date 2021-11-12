TPCODL undertakes Disaster Resilient Measures to strengthen power distribution network in cyclone prone Kendrapada region

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen its Power Distribution Network in Kendrapada area, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has recently undertaken a slew of initiatives to upgrade the existing infrastructure. The company has installed over 1800 poles, straightened tilted poles and replaced small heighted, old and faulty poles among others to ensure continuous and reliable power supply in the area.

Kendrapada’s close proximity to the Bay of Bengal and its positioning amidst the river basins of Mahanadi, Brahmani and Baitarani, makes its electricity distribution network prone to perennial flood and cyclonic conditions. Prompted by the harsh geographical conditions, and distress observed during the recent cyclones – Yaas and Amphan – TPCODL undertook to strengthen the network for reliable electricity supply in this area. The Company also took up strengthening of mass scale power network in 49 nos. of 11KV Feeders and 35 Double Pole Structures to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the area. A total of 87 small heighted poles were replaced along with cantilever arrangement under Kendrapada Municipality area to increase horizontal clearance in residential zones and ensure public safety. Distribution Sub-Stations at seven locations were also upgraded by repairing and replacing old and faulty equipment. These initiatives will serve more than 2.26laks consumers with reliable power supply.

Under the ODSSP scheme two 33/11 KV substations at Ayatan and Rajkanika has been commissioned to cater to the growing demand of the residential and agriculture consumers in the area. This will ensure reliability of power supply and improve the voltage profile of the area. TPCODL has installed 36 new 11KV line AB switches at various locations in Kendrapada Division to reduce the fault clearance time and increase the overall reliability of that area.

“TPCODL is committed to uninterrupted power supply to all its consumers. Historically, Kendrapada is one of the worst hit regions when it comes to natural disasters. Keeping the same in view, we decided to proactively strengthen our infrastructure. This will immensely benefit our consumers by ensuring uninterrupted power supply even under cyclonic conditions.”said Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited.