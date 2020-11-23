TPCODL Strives For Operational Excellence To Enhance Customer Experience

Bhubaneswar: Odisha generates power more than the state’s requirement from its Hydro, Thermal and Renewable sources of energy. It is therefore important for this power surplus state to be governed by an efficient power distribution company in order to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses and ensure a reliable and quality power supply. Prompted by this need, CESU’s management underwent a significant transformation under the leadership of TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a Joint Venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha within a short span of six months.

TPCODLs focus lies in developing a healthy network for the High Transmission (HT) and Low Transmission (LT) lines which have been going through technical losses and are also less reliable as they are long lines, were subject to lesser maintenance and were running through bushes and vegetation. For this, the company identified and focused on the top 10 tripping feeders with lesser reliability and are taking appropriate measures to improve their performance & enhance reliability.

Furthermore, with a customer-centric approach, TPCODL has set a new example which aims at enhancing all the aspects of customer services with smooth and efficient power distribution in CESU’s operational areas. It has partnered with a few maintenance service companies to carry out systematic preventive & predictive maintenance of its distribution substation & network. It is also geared up to attend the faults 24 x 7 and provide reliable power round the clock by strengthening divisional & sections workforces. To ensure faster restoration of power supply SCADA system has been made operational It also implemented a centralized Call center for better management of calls and be responsive to all customer needs.

TPCODL also introduced new safety norms along with a professional and employee-friendly work environment thereby, encouraging and motivating them to work efficiently in the new set-up. For this, the company studied and started supporting every employee with a safety kit which includes helmet, shoes, hand gloves, safety jackets, discharge rods, shorting chains, safety belt, neon tester, FRP ladder and one vehicle round-the-clock for quick restoration of power. It has further followed up with systematic training for all the employees and strengthening the existing standard operating procedures (SOP).

Commenting on the developments, Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “Within six months of taking over the CESU management, we have brought a positive change in its operation by introducing various customer and employee-centric initiatives. It is our constant endeavour to ensure a quick, easy and convenient service for our customers along with providing adequate safety measures for our employees who are working tirelessly for the smooth functioning of operations. We are confident of sustaining this by introducing cutting edge technologies as a part of the change management in CESU.”

Since every employee is of the utmost value for TPCODL, the company arranges regular training sessions for its employees in order to enhance their skills and competencies and also make them feel at ease and relieved from the day to day stress at workplace thereby, maintaining their work-life balance.