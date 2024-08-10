TPCODL shares essential safety tips for power consumers during monsoon

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has implemented a series of proactive safety measures as part of its monsoon preparedness drive. These initiatives aim to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for consumers throughout the monsoon season, with a strong emphasis on safety for all stakeholders.

TPCODL encourages consumers to take a proactive and responsible approach during the monsoon season. Here are some essential safety tips for consumers to follow:

Avoid Entering Waterlogged Areas: Refrain from walking through waterlogged areas, as water can conduct electricity from submerged wires or appliances. Unplug Electrical Appliances: During heavy rain or storms, unplug all non-essential electrical appliances to prevent damage from power surges. Inspect Electrical Installations: Regularly check and maintain electrical installations, including circuit breakers, fuses and wiring, to ensure their safety and functionality. Stay Away from Fallen Power Lines: If you encounter a fallen power line, keep a safe distance and report it immediately to the authorities. Do not touch or move it. Use Surge Protectors: Install surge protectors to safeguard your electronic devices from voltage spikes caused by lightning. Avoid Outdoor Activities during Storms: Avoid outdoor activities during lightning or heavy rain. If necessary, stay away from open fields, tall trees and metal structures. Keep Electrical Outlets Dry: Ensure that electrical outlets and switches are kept dry and protected from rain or moisture. Use waterproof covers where appropriate. Educate Children about Electrical Safety: Educate children about the dangers of electricity and the importance of safety during the monsoon season.

By following these guidelines, customers can help prevent electrical accidents and ensure a safe monsoon season.

Customers can report incidents and seek assistance through:

Dedicated 24×7 Toll-Free Helpline Number: 1912

Website: www.tpcentralodisha.com

Mitra App

Speaking on the importance of customer safety, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, emphasized “Our comprehensive safety protocols are specifically crafted to confront these challenges directly, guaranteeing continuous power supply and safety of our customers throughout the rainy season. We encourage all our customers to remain vigilant and adhere to the safety guidelines provided. By working together, we can ensure a secure and risk-free monsoon period”.