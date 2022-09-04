TPCODL sets up Skill Development Centre to upskill employees

Bhubaneswar: TPCODL-Skill Development Centre (SDC) is an endeavour of TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) to ensure skill development, technical training and exposure to new practices in the power distribution sector. The company inaugurated its first such training centre in Bhubaneswar recently for its employees working under Bhubaneswar 1 Electricity Circle. TPCODL plans to open one such centre each for the other four electricity circles under its licensed area of operation for knowledge and skill upgradation of all its employees.

The in-house skill development centre will provide a great platform to the workforce and technical people of both TPCODL and its Business Associates. It will also help the rural workforce learn and practice new processes and technology to sharpen their overall skill sets. The upskilling process will lead to a stronger workforce that can better serve rural customers.

The Skill Development Centre set up at Sainik School Primary Sub Station is the first of its kind In Distribution in ODISHA to set a benchmark for the upcoming centres. The centre is designed to cater for all types of technical and safety-related skills and practices in distribution operations where people can see the equipment with their bare eyes and take real-life training. The centre is equipped with classroom training; demonstration of materials and equipment. Employees can get hands-on training on the distribution networks, equipment and meters at the SDC.

The TPCODL-SDC was inaugurated by Dr Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power Co. Ltd. and Mr M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL in the presence of trainees and senior officials of the Company.

“Our organisational culture has always been technology driven and upskilling employees becomes imperative to this culture. I congratulate team TPCODL for this initiative. Aligning all safety practices with the required knowledge will help all our employees to ensure a robust power supply within the state,” said Dr Praveer Sinha.

“Upgrading our skill sets on a regular basis is of utmost importance for us to ensure reliable power supply and better customer service. To serve our customers the best, our workforce needs to be equipped with the best-in-class skill set. Thus we will remain committed towards upskilling of our employees for exposure to hands-on training on different types of equipment & also to modern technology & equipment including SMART METERS,” said Mr Shenbagam.