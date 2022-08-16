TPCODL revamps & commissions 75 Bidyut Seva Kendras, takes services closer to rural consumers

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government, revamped & commissioned 75 Bidyut Seva Kendras across its licensed area of operation.

These centres will mainly cater to no power supply complaints of consumers in their respective areas and also facilitate a point of contact for rural consumers.

Bidyut Seva Kendras will have operation staff in shifts prepared to deal with all sort of outage and power supply emergencies. In addition to these, once a week, consumers can also register their commercial & other issues during the visit of the Commercial staff or the Section incharge. Designated company officials will visit these Bidyut Seva Kendras once a week to directly connect with consumers and address all their grievances.

“Through this initiative, launched on completion of 75 years of Independence, we will get closer to our rural consumers. The Bidyut Seva Kendras will reduce the gap between customer and the DISCOM. Our rural customers will be able to reach out to the company officials regularly,” said Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd.