TPCODL partners with Anyline to deploy an AI-based OCR technology for accurate spot billing

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, today announced partnership with Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, to reduce non-technical losses and support spot billing processes for field workers and customers.

This industry-first innovation marks the first use of optical character recognition (OCR) for meter reading by TPCODL and is the result of collaboration between the companies.

Combining mobile data capture and AI-powered anti-spoofing capabilities, the new scanning solution is integrated into the mobile devices of field workers to gather meter readings on-location. By scanning utility meters with their mobile device cameras, field workers can instantly capture meter readings, which are then verified by TPCODL to detect whether the data and images submitted are genuine and accurate. This meter value is then used to provide customers with spot billing, making it possible to secure a faster and more accurate billing process.

TPCODL’s operations span an area of more than 29,000 Sq. Km. and a consumer base of 27.5 lakh. Given the respective challenges associated with such geographic present, TPCODL is proud to be pushing innovation forward with spot billing for the benefit of its consumers. The new OCR based solution, paired with spot billing will ensure higher transparency for the consumers and optimized operational efficiency for workers.

The solution will help overcome human discrepancies leading to faulty readings and accordingly, ensure accuracy in both meter reading and customer billing. It will also help in bringing down the non-technical losses of the Discom.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. M. Shenbagam, CEO, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “We firmly believe in adoption and integration of cutting-edge technologies to provide reliable power supply and the best customer experience. This new initiative in partnership with Anyline GmbH will unlock a great value proposition for the consumers by introducing higher accuracy and transparency in meter reading and billing.”

Speaking about the association, Anyline CEO and co-founder Lukas Kinigadner said,“We are delighted to have growing partnership with TPCODL, as they continue to lead innovation within the power distribution industry. As this OCR solution is adopted into their current working processes, we look forward to seeing their operational process evolve and their customer satisfaction grow.”