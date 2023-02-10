TPCODL organises Urja Mela; educates students on importance of energy conservation

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, organised an Urja Mela today under its flagship CSR initiative Club Enerji. Students from 25 schools across Bhubaneswar participated in the event organized at ODM Global School. The grand event aimed at spreading awareness among school students about importance of energy conservation and encourage them to be the brand ambassadors of energy conservation in the larger society.

Club Enerji is a leading CSR initiative from Tata Power that promotes resource conservation clubs, climate resilient awareness among the school students for creation of awareness on different paradigms of sustainable energy conservation through multi-faceted actions in conjugation with schools.

Students took part in various activities during the event including Science Exhibition, Slogan Writing, Drawing and Painting organized on the theme of ‘Importance of Energy Conservation’ and showcased their understanding of energy conservation and how they can contribute to the society. Through the science exhibition students came up with innovative models of alternative sources of energy also.

Addressing the students Mr. M. Shenbagam said, “India aims to reach net zero by 2070. While we are gradually migrating to clean and green energy for the same, conservation of energy is all set to play a critical role as energy saved is energy produced. Students as brand ambassadors of energy conservation can and must spread the value across their friend and family circles, neighbourhoods and the larger society.”