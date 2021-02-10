TPCODL organises 2-day Training Programme on “Demand Side Management & Energy Efficiency”

Bhubaneswar: TPCODL (TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, is constantly focused on enhancing the knowledge, skills and abilities of its employees through several trainings intended for continuous learning.

In this context, a two days residential training on “Demand Side Management & Energy Efficiency” was organized in association with Bureau of Energy Efficiency & Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce And Industry.

Total 35 engineers participated in this program which was held on 2nd to 3rd February 2021 at Hotel Empires, Bhubaneswar.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Mr. M Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL said, “The concept was initiated with a vision to introduce Power Utilities to cost-effective strategies for building economies without necessarily increasing energy consumption. Demand side Management programmes could help us to reduce peak electricity demand thereby reducing energy costs and number of blackouts. He also thanked BEE and FICCI for initiating this training” and enhancing the competencies.