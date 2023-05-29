TPCODL Official, Aide Arrested For Taking Rs 10K Bribe Through PhonePe

Bhubaneswar: In a first, the Odisha Vigilance today caught an OAG-III employee of TPCODL in Nayapalli GRF office along with his associate for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 through digital payment mode.

According to the Vigilance, Tarun Ranjan Nayak, working as OAG-III, O/O GRF, TPCODL, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar along with his associate Ms. Sailaja Muduli, has been apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.10,000 from a Complainant on the PhonePe account of Ms.Muduli for processing the grievance application of the Complainant in getting new electricity connection to his residence.

On Sunday, Nayak demanded bribe Rs. 10,000 from the complainant to be paid through PhonePe, in order to register a case at GRF/Ombudsman TPCODL, assuring to pass favourable orders for new electricity connection to his house.

Finding no other alternative, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance Authority and paid the demanded bribe Rs 10,000 in the given PhonePe number of his associate Ms. Muduli.

Thereafter, Nayak received the grievance application from the complainant and was nabbed by the Vigilance team.

It is suspected that Nayak was habitually taking bribe via PhonePe through his associate Ms Sailaja Muduli, which is under verification.

“In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no 14/23 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Both the accused persons, Tarun Ranjan Nayak and Ms. Sailaja Muduli have been arrested and will be forwarded to court today, the Vigilance said in a press note.