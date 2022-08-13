TPCODL launches hassle-free convenient mechanism for new connections

Bhubaneswar: As a step toward bringing in higher transparency and ensuring customer convenience, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution in Central Odisha, has introduced a set of hassle-free and simple steps for customers planning to get a new connection.

Any individual/customer can get a new connection now by following 4 simple steps. These include 1.0 Registration, 2.0 uploading/submitting relevant documents, 3.0 payment and verification & 4.0 meter installations by the company.

For registrations, Customers can call TPCODL’s dedicated Toll-Free No. 1800-345-7122/ 1912, give a missed call at 8093009990 or send the message “NC_MobileNumber_Name” to 8093009990 and they will get a call from the company officials. People can e-mail the details such as name, address, and mobile number at newconnection@tpcentralodisha.com or can even send WhatsApp messages to 8093009990. Apart from this customers can also visit the websitehttps://mobidyut.com/NewConnection/Connection from their mobile or laptop/desktop for registration.

TPCODL has also come up with different channels and mediums for the submission of documents and payments. Any individual who has completed the first step of registration can upload relevant documents and pay online via link through SMS/WhatsApp/E-mail. The link for uploading documents and payments will be provided by the company as soon the customer completes the first step of registration. Customers can also physically submit the documents and make payments at the nearest Consumer care/ Section Office of the division.

“These simple and hassle-free steps have been introduced keeping our customers’ convenience in mind. We wish to eliminate all intermediaries and bring absolute transparency and convenience for our customers in the entire spectrum of services,” said Mr. M.Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd.