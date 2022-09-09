TPCODL inaugurates new Division Office, Customer Care Centre at Khordha

Bhubaneswar: In its journey to enhance customer experience, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurated a new Division Office at Khordha recently. The office, set up to cater to issues of the Khordha electrical division, also houses a Customer Care Centre dedicated to the consumers in and around Khordha. This is TPCODL’s 16th Customer Care Centre (CCC) including one mobile CCC.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Co. Ltd and Mr M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL inaugurated the new office space in presence of senior officials of the Company and employees of Khordha Electrical Division.

Focussing on customer satisfaction, the Customer Care Centre here will be managed by a highly trained team of officials offering a wide range of customer services including new connection applications, bill payments, and addressing to customers’ queries and complaints. For the benefit of the consumers and ease of access, the CCC is fully equipped with advanced services like Queue Management System to manage the customer footfall efficiently, Self Help Kiosk to provide new connection-related information/duplicate bill/customer connection details etc, Feedback Tab to capture customer’s feedback on the services rendered at the centre and Television set to inform customers about Online Payment Options, Safety and other schemes. The customer care centre will benefit around 1,80,000 consumers under Khordha Division.

Commenting on this occasion Dr Praveer Sinha said, “We are extremely happy to inaugurate the new Division Office at Khordha. With this, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable and quality power supply to the consumers under Khordha Electricity Division. I believe our team will be able to provide services more efficiently from the new workspace.”

Congratulating the team, Mr M. Shenbagam said, “Creating a better place to work for our people has been a focus from the inception of TPCODL & I am delighted for our team at Khorda who will now have a well-equipped modern office. With our new Customer Care Centre, we are committed to creating a world experience for our customers at Khordha .”