TPCODL inaugurates its 5th Customer Care Centre at Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, recently inaugurated a new Customer Care Centre (CCC) at Nayagarh. With this recent addition, the number of TPCODL CCC chains now stands at five Customer Care Centres in Odisha.

The CCC was inaugurated by Dr. Poma Tudu, Collector and District Magistrate, Nayagarh District in the presence of TPCODL’s Senior Management and employees.

It will be entirely managed by a team of officials who are trained to handle a gamut of customer service offerings such as new power supply applications, monthly bill payments, addressing to customers’ queries & concerns along with other customer related services at the centre thereby, strengthening their participation in offering excellent services.

Besides this, in order to provide better customer experience, the CCC is fully equipped with a Queue Management System for efficient management of customer footfall at the centre, a Self Help Kiosk as well as a Feedback Tab to capture customer’s feedback on the services rendered at the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “We are extremely delighted to inaugurate our new CCC in Nayagarh. Our aim is to consistently offer customers an easy access to a gamut of services and create customer delight through our innovative solutions, all under one roof.”

Last year, TPCODL inaugurated four CCCs including one at Bhubaneswar and two All Women CCC at Cuttack and Puri to influence the employability and empowerment of the local women. This is the 5th CCC of TPCODL.

In 2018, Tata Power created a new milestone by inaugurating India’s first All-Women CCC for its Mumbai customers, a first by any power utility in India. With this, Tata Power has smooth and successfully operational chain of over 5 All-Women CCCs across Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer.