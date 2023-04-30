TPCODL concludes Consumer Awareness month with focus on customer convenience & better experience

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) successfully concluded its month-long consumer awareness programme ‘Apananka Mitra, Apananka Sathire’ today. The initiative, which was launched on the occasion of Utkal Divas on 1st April, 2023, aimed to educate consumers about various consumer-friendly initiatives and facilities introduced by the company to improve power distribution services in its licensed area of operation.

On this occasion a familiarisation trip was organised by TPCODL with public representatives. Joining the event, MLAs Shri Jyotindranath Mitra (Khurda), Shri Sashi Bhushan Behera (Kendrapada), Shri Sudhir Samal (Dhenkanal), Shri Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar – Central), Shri Satya Narayan Pradhan (Ranapur) and Shri Rajanikant Singh (Angul) visited the Discom’s Central Power System Control Center (PSCC), Customer Care Center, and 24X7 Call Center to understand the technology and gain a first-hand experience of the processes and operations. M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL accompanied the guests along with Chief of Operations and Commercial.

TPCODL has used various media platforms, both digital and traditional, and BTL activities, during the month to inform consumers about the facilities offered by the company for customer convenience. These include a centralized call center, a toll-free number for queries and billing issues, Bill on WhatsApp, Mitra App as a one-stop solution for all consumer needs, online bill payment, Bidyut Seva Kendras for the benefit of rural consumers, and more.

The consumer awareness programme received an overwhelming response from consumers, and members of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) of leading housing societies in and around Bhubaneswar and Cuttack appreciated TPCODL’s efforts in bringing about a positive change in the power distribution landscape of Odisha. The programme also received a lot of appreciation from the visiting MLAs.

M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL, said, “Our priority is to provide the best service to our consumers, with reliable power supply and convenient customer experience. We have introduced several initiatives in this direction, and it is essential for customers to be aware of them to take complete advantage. This is a positive step towards our vision of enhancing overall customer experience and providing the best service to our consumers.”