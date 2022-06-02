TPCODL completes two successful years of operations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, today celebrated the completion of two years of its successful operations in Odisha. TPCODL has extensively leveraged technology for reliable power supply in its first two years. The company has kept its prime focus on customer centricity, network augmentation, safety and infrastructure refurbishment for improvement of the overall scenario in electricity distribution in its licensed area of operations. TPCODL serves a huge population of 1.36 crore with a customer base of more than 27.5 lakh and a vast distribution area of 29,354 sq. km. in the state. To improve customer experience, TPCODL has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen distribution infrastructure, adopt new technologies and digitalize its services.

Strengthened network and developed robust distribution infrastructure

In the past two years, the company has taken a number of proactive steps on maintenance that have resulted in a robust distribution infrastructure. The company uses condition-based maintenance systems like Thermography and Dissolved Gas Analysis to detect the lifespan of equipment and perform maintenance at right time. Such initiatives helped in a 37% reduction in 11kV interruptions and a 64% reduction in 33kV interruptions on a Y-o-Y basis during FY2021-22. Additionally, the company has added, augmented and replaced overhead 33 kV electric wires of over 100 circuit kilometres (ckms) and 11kV wires of more than 1100 ckms. TPCODL has also added 42,743 new LT and HT poles, and refurbished more than 1,000 distribution sub-stations (DSS) apart from strengthening around 10,900 poles and concreting 37800 poles.

Ensured customer centricity

Keeping customer satisfaction at the core, TPCODL took many steps for addressing customers’ pain points and resolve their issues at the earliest. The company has set up 15 customer care centers including the new ones at Dhenkanal, Paradip, Salipur and Jagatsinghpur. TPCODL systematically reached out to both rural and urban customers. The company organised over 660 camps in various villages through its Gaon Chalo initiative and 46 Resident Welfare Meetings in different housing societies to reach rural and urban customers respectively. Taking a step towards innovation, TPCODL introduced a mobile compact substation for maintaining continuity of power supply in emergency conditions. To ensure seamless complaint registration and bill payments, TPCODL adopted digital solutions such as the TPCODL Mitra app – a one-stop solution for various services including bill payment, new connections, complaints, etc. To further boost digital payments for customer convenience, the company offered a rebate of 2% on bill payments through digital platforms and also ran a scheme for Pay & Win customers to adopt online payment channels within the due date. With this thrust, the company registered a 26% increase in digital transactions for bill payments and a 273% increase in TPCODL Mitra app download compared to the last financial year.

On the anniversary, Mr. Sanjay Banga, President – Transmission &Distribution, Tata Power, said,“As we enter our third year of operations in central Odisha, we are glad that we have made significant progress in network augmentation, technological advancement, innovation, digitalization, and safety, resulting in a strong customer-focused network. Our team has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to delivering value to our customers within these two years. With the changing technological landscape in the distribution sector, we aim to continue with our progressive steps forward inproviding reliable and affordable power supply to supportkey growth parameters such as industrial development, socio-economic development and empowerment of people in Odisha. I would like to thank all our stakeholders and the Government of Odisha for their unwavering support and faith in us.”

Promoted a Safety First Culture

Apart from network augmentation and refurbishment, TPCODL has also kept a prime focus on safety. The company conducted 293 safety audits and arranged 121 training sessions covering 4457 employees. The discom created 19 Practice Yards for safety training providing hands-on training to 18100 employees. The company has fenced over 1200 open distribution sub-stations (DSS) including 100 DSS in elephant-prone areas. It organized Chaupadi meetings with villagers at animal poaching-prone areas. It also conducted public safety awareness drives through ‘Surkhya Sachetan Rath’ (Mobile LED Display Van at animal poaching prone areas. Special Safety Jingles were played through the public address system on maintenance vehicles to emphasize the importance of safety.

TPCODL’s cyclone preparedness strategy has helped in the quick restoration of the power supply. The company’s structured Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP)that ensured a speedy restoration of power supply post the cyclone ‘YAAS’ last year. During these years, the company has resourced itself and is well poised for handling such calamities.

“We are glad to celebrate our second year of operations in Odisha. These two years have been filled with challenges, technology and innovation and above all,we remained resilient and committed to our customers. I would like to thank the entire TPCODL family, the Government of Odisha, and our esteemed customers,and all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust in us. On our second anniversary, we recommit ourselves to providing affordable and dependable power supply to our customers prioritizing our safety-first culture,” said Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited.

Prioritized Healthcare and skill development through CSR Interventions:

TPCODL, during these two years also took significant steps to bring about changes in the lives of the people of Odisha through its CSR initiatives. The company has two operational Mobile Health Dispensary fully equipped to provide health care consultation and free medicines to the needy. The discom also organized 5 blood donation camps in different locations in FY22.Apart from this the company also runs 10 Women Literacy Centers in Saliasahi, Mahisikhala and Adhikhala Slums in Bhubaneswar. Local Trainers are identified for conducting sessions, who are also duly trained by trainers from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). TPCODL reached out to more than 3000 students from 27 schools near its area of operations to sensitize school students on energy conservation techniques, ethics, road safety, water conservation, etc. in FY22.

Additionally, Vocational Training Programs are organised by the company wherein the courses are designed for six months. This program helps beneficiaries with placement assistance and NSDC certification is also awarded for attending the same. TPCODL also engaged with 502 Women Self Health Groups (WSHGs) in livelihood opportunities across 9 divisions.

Recognized in key industry forums

For its dedication, hard work and innovation, TPCODL won many accolades. The discom received a Gold category award in ISGF Innovation Awards 2022, bagged ‘CII Eastern Region Annual Productivity Award 2022’ and ‘National Winner 2022 with Par Excellence Award’ of ‘34th CII National Quality Circle Competition’. In the ‘National Convention of Quality Concept’-NCQC 2021, 4 QC projects from TPCODL were conferred with the ‘Par Excellence’ award and 2 QC projects from TPCODL were awarded in the ‘Excellent’ category in NCQC-2021. TPCODL has been recommended for IMS Certification (ISO: 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018) for Quality, Environment & Occupational Health and Safety by DNV Business Assurance India, Certification Body.

The formation of TPCODL has marked a new milestone for Tata Power in Odisha. The discom is committed to playing a vital role in the transformation of the state’s power distribution scenario and is working relentlessly to enhance the consumer experience.