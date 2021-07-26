TPCODL collaborates with CSC to bring digital payment facility to the doorstep of rural Odisha

Bhubaneswar: TPCODL has always aimed at offering its customers an easy access to a gamut of services and committed to create customer delight. As a customer-centric organisation it has always aimed at offering utmost convenience for all its populace under the licensed area.

In a quest to enhance the Digital Payment from Rural area, TPCODL collaborated with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited for accepting electricity bill payment at Common Service Centres (CSCs) or through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). Around 5800+ CSC/VLE, are spread across TPCODL area.

The customer has to visit nearest CSC or VLE for making bill payment in 3easy steps defined in below picture:

The above service will ease the electricity bill payment process for rural customers.

On the launch of another customer centric initiative Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd said “It’s always been our prime focus to enhance customer experience through numerous initiatives. In this journey, collaboration with CSC will make our bill payment process convenient for rural customers. We are delighted to partner with CSC and co create this payment option for enhancing our customer’s experience.”

Dr. Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd said “The collaboration will help Citizens to deposit their Electricity Bill at their nearest Common Services Center (CSC). CSC is the Single access point, where Citizens Can deposits all type of Bill Payments.

Dr Tyagi also added that CSC can also help citizens in new connection, meter reading and maintenance work also. VLEs are already skilled in Fiber optical and doing maintenance work of Bharat Net project under CSC WiFiChoupal initiatives.”