Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter

New Delhi: The Japanese company Toyota has recently launched an alternative to walk, the new Toyota C+walk three-wheeled electric scooter in Japan. This electric scooter will be available in the company’s home market of Japan from next month, November 2021.

Price

The Toyota C+way e-scooter is priced from ¥341,000 ($3,100). In Japan, outright purchase or lease arrangements are available from next month. Toyota is silent on the global availability and pricing of the C+way, although we expect more details to be provided as time goes on.

Specification

Talking about the specification, the Toyota C+way e-scooter is designed to help people with limited mobility. Named C+Walk T, the standing-type electric scooter has a low base, which is only 150mm high for easy boarding and alighting. It is primarily meant for use in walking areas and facilitates side-by-side travel and communication with fellow pedestrians. The Japanese automobile giant said the scooter takes less space almost what a person occupies and travels at a typical human walking speed, reducing the possibility of you running into people and objects.

The vehicle is powered by a removable lithium-ion battery, which can be fully charged in about 2.5 hours using the AC 100 V charging device that comes with the vehicle. The vehicle can cover a distance of 14km on a single battery charge. The C+Walk T’s steering handle has accelerator and brake levers on either side. The status display panel shows battery levels and speeds at a glance. The latest offering by the carmakers is equipped with a turning speed control function. This feature will help detect steering angles and check speed. Apart from this, the battery-powered scooter also comes with a steep slope detector. It will automatically decelerate the vehicle on steep downhills. And the tires are puncture-proof, so no worries about a deflated wheel mid-way.