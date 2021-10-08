Toy Train Service In Nandankanan Zoo From Today

Bhubaneswar: The toy train service in Odisha’s famous Nandankanan Zoo began after seven long years.

The bullet toy train will have four bogies with sitting capacity for 74 passengers. Of them two seats will be reserved for differently-abled passengers.

During the toy train ride on a one-and-half kms track for 20 minutes, passengers will have a close look at Kanjia Lake and enclosures of carnivorous animals.

The toy train project set up at the cost of Rs 3.05 crore will be inaugurated by Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha on the premises of the zoo on October 8 on the occasion of the State-level 67th wildlife week.

The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has provided the financial assistance for the Toy train project.