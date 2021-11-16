Toy Train Resumes Service At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: The toy train in Nandankanan Zoological Park, near here, resumed again from today.

The train will make 6 trips between 10 AM and 4PM and is allowed to carry maximum 72 passengers in each trip.

Besides, tickets will be issued 30 mins prior to the ride.

The toy train, which has taken a new look of a bullet train, will have four coaches with a sitting capacity for 74 passengers. During the 20-minute ride in the train, the passengers can have a closer look at Kanjia Lake and enclosures of carnivorous animals.

In the revamped arrangement for the toy train, a broad gauge of 1.2 km has been laid out in the park. The engine and coaches have been procured from a New Delhi-based firm at a cost of around Rs 82 lakh.