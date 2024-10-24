New Delhi : A manager’s heartless response to an employee’s car accident has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The incident came to light when a screenshot of their conversation was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @kirawontmiss, showing the manager’s shocking lack of empathy.

The employee, who had been involved in a severe car accident, sent a photo of their heavily damaged vehicle to their manager, explaining the situation. Instead of expressing concern for the employee’s well-being, the manager’s reply was cold and focused solely on attendance. “Keep me updated on what time you’re expecting to be here,” the manager wrote.

The following day, when the employee did not respond, the manager reiterated their stance, stating, “It’s understandable why you would be late, but regardless, anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company”.

The post quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and prompting a flood of comments from outraged users. Many shared their own experiences with unsympathetic managers, while others expressed disbelief at the manager’s insensitivity. “Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!” one user commented.

Another user recounted a similar experience, stating, “I told my manager I had Covid and he said he didn’t believe me”. The incident has reignited discussions about toxic workplace cultures and the importance of empathy in management.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...