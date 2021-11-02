Tourists Welcomed With Bouquet At Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary

Nilagiri: The Forest department has welcomed the Tourists with flower bouquets to Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary in Nilagiri of Odisha’s Balasore district.

Reportedly, as many as 12 visitors have visited the Sanctuary in the first phase. Earlier, only nature campers were allowed to the sanctuary. However, now every group can enjoy the wildlife sanctuary.

Spread across 272.75 sq km in the Chhotanagpur Plateau, the sanctuary is linked with Simlipal National Park via the Sukhupada and Nato hill ranges and abodes a number of endangered and threatened wild animal species like Asiatic Elephant, Leopard, Gaur, Mouse deer, Pangolin, Ratel, Giant squirrel, etc. Some endangered bird species like Hill myna, Woodpecker, Hornbill, and Eagles are also found here.

The sanctuary has a watchtower at Garsimulia from where the elephants could be seen taking bath in a stream.