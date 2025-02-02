A tourist died of ‘cardiac arrest’ at Konark Eco-Retreat near Ramchandi in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday.

According to sources, the tourist, Md Alam Hussain of Patia in Bhubaneswar, had booked a cottage at the eco-retreat. He and his wife had gone to the eco-retreat on Saturday and stayed in the cottage.

On Sunday afternoon, Hussain fell ill and was rushed in an ambulance to the community health centre (CHC) at Gop. But, Dr. Jagannath Behera declared him ‘brought dead’ at the CHC.

As per reports, Chandrabhaga Marine Police seized the body and registered a case of unnatural death. The body has been sent to Charichhaka hospital for post-mortem, IIC Pratima Sahu said.