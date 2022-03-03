Tourism Ministry Starts Swadesh Darshan Awards In Different Categories

New Delhi: In order to acknowledge the efforts undertaken by the State Governments, Union Territory Administrations and various implementation agencies, the Ministry of Tourism has constituted Swadesh Darshan Awards in different categories.

The awards will highlight best practices including achievement of planned objectives, innovative approach, adoption of sustainability principles in planning, design and operations, efficient project monitoring, ability to attract private investments in peripheral development and efforts undertaken to ensure optimal operations and maintenance etc.

To begin with, the Ministry of Tourism has decided to invite entries under the following categories:-

i. Best Tourist Interpretation Centre

ii. Best Log Hut Facility

iii. Best MICE Facility

iv. Best Cafeteria

v. Best Craft Haat/ Souvenir Shop facility

vi. Best Sound and Light Show

vii. Best Waterfront Development (Beach/ River/ Lake etc.)

The Ministry of Tourism has asked the State Governments/ UT Administrations to submit their entries online.

The Ministry of Tourism under its flagship scheme of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ has sanctioned 76 projects in 31 States / Union Territories of India for more than Rs.5500 Crore. As part of this scheme, tourism-related infrastructure has been developed at more than 500 tourist destinations.