Tourism Ministry Holds Consultative Meeting on Draft National Tourism Policy

New Delhi: To have a holistic discussion on the Draft National Tourism Policy, Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy invited the Union Ministers from different Ministries.

The meeting was attended by Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Tourism & Defence and Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism & Shipping were also present in the meeting. Secretaries and other senior officers of different Central Ministries also attended the meeting.

The draft National Tourism Policy was deliberated in detail. Further, various valuable suggestions were given during the consultative meeting by the invitees.

Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy appreciated the valuable suggestions and it was decided that the draft National Tourism Policy may be finalized after suitably incorporating the various suggestions received during the meeting.