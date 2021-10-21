‘Totka Chalao India Ko Jeetao’ By RED FM: Vicky Kaushal Shares His ‘Totka’ To Cheer Men In Blue

Bhubaneswar: As India have shown ecstatic performance with winning two practice matches against England and Australia, cricket fans’ hope doubled for the men in blue.

And now cricket fever seems to have gripped the radio network. 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, has kick-started its World Cup campaign ‘Totka Chalao, India ko Jeetao’.

Capturing the passion and craze of fans, RED FM has begun to celebrate the ‘totkas’ and have RJs follow some of these tricks shared by listeners as part of the campaign.

In the very first video, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared his ‘totka’ for Team India.

Speaking to RED FM, Kaushal said,” I always glue to the television set while the match goes. I never detach myself from the place even ad break comes or whatever happens around me because I want my each and every wish to go for our team.”

RED FM’s ‘Totka Chalao, India ko Jeetao’ highlights some of the crazy ‘totkas’ that cricket fans follow across the country. Pragativadi, a popular Odia Daily, is the print partner of this campaign.

Watch! ‘Nand Kishore Bairagi’ aka RJ Kisna taking a spin on the ‘totkas’ in his unique style