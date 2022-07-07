Total Number Of Elephants In Odisha Is Now 1976: Minister

Bhubaneswar: State Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pradip Kumar Amat on Thursday informed that with an increase of 149 elephants, the total number of jumbos in Odisha went up to 1976 in 2017 against 1827 pachyderms in 1999.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Amat said as many as 784 elephants have died in the last 10 years (2012-13 to 2021-22) of which 34 were killed by poachers and 36 by accidents (30 by rail mishaps and 6 by road mishap).

Refuting the allegations that the elephants are on the verge of extinction in the state, Amat said all necessary steps are being taken for the conduct of elephant census by a new method developed by Project Elephant Division, which is under the Central Government.

Bahinipati further sought the reasons behind the failure of measures taken by the government and questioned why even a single elephant can’t be spotted in Koraput district which had thousands of jumbos in the past.

Replying to Bahinipati, Amat said that the measures taken by the government have not failed.

The Minister further said that as per the data of the elephant census, the presence of thousands of elephants in Koraput district is not true.

The elephant census has been conducted as many as eight times between 1979 and 2017 and according to reports, a total of 14 elephants were spotted in 2010 while 8 in 2012 in the district, said the Minister.

As the movement of elephants is not confined to a particular area, no elephants were spotted during the census conducted in 2015 and 2017, the Minister added.