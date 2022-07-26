Toshiba M550, C350 Series With Google TV, 4K Support Launched In India: All Details Here

New Delhi: Toshiba M550 and C350 series of 4K televisions with Google TV was launched in India last week. The company claimed that the M550 television is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes via Flipkart, and the C350 is available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes via Amazon.

Toshiba M550 and C350 price in India

Toshiba M550 is available for purchase via Flipkart for Rs. 54,990 for the 55-inch model and the 65-inch variant has listed at Rs. 84,990. Toshiba C350 has been priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 50-inch model.

On Amazon, the Toshiba C350 has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 39,390 for the 55-inch variant and the 43-inch variant has been priced at Rs. 30,290.

Toshiba M550 and C350 specifications

Toshiba M550 television features Quantum Dot tech with Full Array Dimming, which is claimed to deliver over one billion shades of realistic colours. The television gets a built-in 2.1 audio channel with a 20W Bazooka Woofer at the back that is said to deliver “pure exciting sound with powerful bass woofer” for an enhanced audio experience. On either sides, it gets 10W speakers. The company claims that it generates a 40W “powerful” sound. The M550 also gets Far Field Voice Control feature that lets users change volume, change content, and control the television with just their voice. It also features Regza Engine 4K Pro, a game mode with auto low latency mode, and variable refresh rate.

Both the 4K televisions, M550 and C350, get the latest Google TV OS. They both feature built-in Chromecast support, along with Apple Home Kit and Apple AirPlay.