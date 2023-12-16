Toshali National Crafts Mela 2023 In Bhubaneswar Till Dec 26

Bhubaneswar: Toshali National Crafts Mela, one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday evening. Inaugurating the fair, the Chief Minister in his video message wished the celebration of art & culture to continue to be a source of inspiration, creativity & economic empowerment for artisans.

This year the “Theme Pavilion” of the Mela showcases the “Tribal Crafts & Weaves of the State and GI Products” which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Dept, Government of Odisha Smt. Rita Sahu.

Addressing the inaugural event as well as the august gathering, Principal Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Dept, Government of Odisha Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee welcomed each of the skilled weavers and artisans from the State and Nationwide with heartfelt gratitude.

Dr Padhee also urged the visitors to explore the stalls of Boyanika, Utkalika, Amlan and others where cruelty-free silk aka Karuna Silk is being sold keeping in view its high demand. DrPadhee also urged the visitors to treat their taste buds with various lip-smacking delicacies, especially the ones made out of millet.

The inaugural event of the 18th Toshali National Crafts Mela 2023 witnessed the participation of Smt. Sulochana Das, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Minister of Science & Technology, Public Enterprises and SSEPD, Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Special Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Dept, ShriSaroj Kumar Patel, Director of Handicrafts, Odisha Smt. Pranati Chhotray and other officials. Director of Textiles & Handloom, Odisha Shovan Krishna Sahu offered the Vote of Thanks.

During the inaugural event of the mela, 11 craft persons of eminence were felicitated under handicrafts. Out of which, Sri Bijay Kumar Parida was awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award, 6 craft persons with State Handicraft Awards and 4 craft persons with Kalakruti Awards.

This annual extravaganza, now in its 18th edition, serves as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India’s traditional arts and crafts. Renowned 560 nos. of artisans/weavers from every corner of the country have converged in this mela to present their masterpieces, providing attendees with a first-hand experience of India’s diverse cultural heritage. In addition to this, Educational Institutes and Govt. organisations related to the Handicrafts and Handlooms sector of the States have also participated in the event to impart awareness to the visitors.

A food court has also been set having 25 food stalls that will offer delicious multi-cuisine foodstuffs to the visitors along with traditional Odia cuisine by exclusive hotels and restaurants. Out of these, some stalls are earmarked for Govt. Organizations like Millet Mission/OTDC.

The daily opening time of the mela for the public is 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM till December 26th, 2023. All related logistics arrangements i.e. Fire brigade, Security, First Aid Service, Ambulance, drinking water, toilets, and ATM Counters are available in the Mela premises.

The mela is being organized by the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department in association with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, and Govt. of India wherein State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts (SIDAC), Bhubaneswar acts as an implementing agency of this Crafts Mela.