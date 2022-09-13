Toronto Police Officer Killed, Many Injured In Mass Shooting

Ottawa: A police officer was killed while several others sustained injuries in a mass shooting in Mississauga west of Toronto on Monday.

Soon, police issued an alert about an armed suspect who fled a strip mall in Mississauga, Ontario in a stolen vehicle after a shooting. Moments later, police in nearby Milton said they had arrested the suspect following another shooting in that town.

Milton police meanwhile tweeted that “1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital.”

Canada has been rocked by several incidents of mass violence in recent years, including a stabbing spree in a remote Saskatchewan Indigenous community on September 4 that left 10 dead and 18 wounded.