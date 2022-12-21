Topless World Cup fans not arrested in Qatar; return home safely

Qatar: Two women celebrated Argentina’s World Cup victory in Qatar by going topless — and emerged without consequence.

Argentina pulled off a frenetic victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha on Sunday, winning in penalty kicks following a 3-3 tie. Two women, who go by Milubarbiie and Noe on Instagram, celebrated the occasion by reveling topless in the stands.

The Lionel Messi fans, ID’d on Instagram as Milubarbiie and Noe — aka La chica del topless — showed on Tuesday morning that they both made it to their respective homes without issues.

The woman, named Noe, was spotted live on TV stripping off to celebrate Argentina’s dramatic win over France.

Noe shared more topless clips from Sunday’s celebrations – and even appeared to post a picture of her boarding a plane out of the country.

In her Instagram stories, Noe posted a photo of herself on a plane with a caption in Spanish that loosely translates to a joke about hoping the plane would take off “before they come looking for me.”

Argentina fan Milubarbiie outside stadium in Qatar.Instagram / milubarbiie_

Milubarbiie posted this photo on her Instagram on Nov. 26 at the World Cup, writing, “VAMOS ARGENTINA!”Instagram / milubarbiie_

