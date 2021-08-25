Top TWS Earbuds You Can Buy Under Rs 5k

New Delhi: Are you looking for the best True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds under Rs 5,000? Then don’t worry we have piled up some best True Wireless Earbuds for you. Have a look:

Realme Buds Air 2

The Realme Buds Air 2 is a budget TWS with a lot of features packed into a tiny package. It brings ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, excellent app support, and more for Rs 3,299. The Realme Buds Air 2 is our new go-to budget TWS recommendation. The star of the show here is the active noise cancellation making its way to a budget TWS, that was unheard of before. The ANC is fairly good for the price which Realme is offering it.

The fit is extremely comfortable and easy to use for an extended period. The audio quality is surprisingly better than the Realme Buds Air Pro and the bass is also more punchy and thumping. It supports the AAC and SBC codec. The Realme Buds Air 2 offers mostly bass-heavy sound which most of us prefer and it serves well.

The battery life is also pretty solid with 5 hours of playtime without ANC and about 4 hours and 15 minutes with the ANC turned on. A full charge will take about an hour to charge from 0 to 100. A quick 10 minutes offers 90 minutes of playback. It misses out on the wireless charging feature which was present on the Realme Buds Air. Overall for Rs 3,299, the Realme Buds Air 2 won’t disappoint you.

OPPO ENCO W51

The Oppo Enco W51 brings all the good stuff from Oppo Enco W31 and adds active noise cancellation align with a slightly better sound signature. All this for under Rs 5,000. There is a 7mm dynamic driver onboard with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a range of about 10 meters.

Each earbud is packed with a 25mAh battery and the case is having a 480mAh battery. On a single, the Oppo Enco W51 can last up to 3.5 hours and with the included case, you get up to 20 hours of playback. However, the battery is pretty average here. A quick 15-minute charge keeps the earphones running for up to 3 hours. You can change this by plugging a Type-C charger or charge it wirelessly as it comes with Qi wireless charging support.

OnePlus Buds

The OnePlus Buds Z is a great pair of truly wireless earphones for those who are on a tight budget. They offer decent sound, good battery life, and a comfortable fit. However, the limitation of the touch control and not-so-punchy bass may let you down. Also, the OnePlus Buds Z sound better than the higher-priced original OnePlus Buds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has 10mm, dynamic drivers, bass boost, dynamic stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, and panoramic sound support.

The sound signature on the OnePlus Buds is respectable for the price. The soundstage and the separation of the instruments are also decent. There is enough bass but it could have been punchier. The battery life on the Buds Z is also on par with others in the segment. You get about 4 hours of playback and there is also support for a quick charge. As for the functionality, the OnePlus Buds Z offers very limited options – double tap and long press. It also brings in-ear detection and IP55 rating onboard which are rare in the segment.

CROSSBEATS Evolve

Powered by QCC3020 Chipset and paired with Bluetooth 5.0, the CrossBeats Evolve buds are rated to last up to 24 hours with the included case and w shopping 12 hours claim on a single charge – which looks like a stretch. In terms of design, the earbuds come with a unique half-transparent look, which offers a stunning look. But, due to the large size, the fit might not be suitable for all.

On the inside, these buds are powered by a 9mm dual driver with a microphone as well. For charging the TWS uses a Type-C port and these are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant. It supports HFP, SBC, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP, AAC codecs. The whole package is a bit bulky weighing 221 grams.